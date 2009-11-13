NEW MUSIC: Solange’s “Stillness Is The Move”

Solange has been in and out of the studio, while still doing performances all over the world, working on her currently untitled third studio album. For those who don’t know, she recently parted ways with Interscope Records.

When asked about the direction of the third album, Solange said that the new record will pick up where “This Bird” – the last track on her acclaimed “Sol-Angel & The Hadley Street Dreams” album – left off. She’ll be experimenting with more electronic and down-beat elements. There presently is no release date for the album.

“Stillness Is the Move” samples Soul Mann &﻿ The Brothers’ “Bumpy’s Lament” – you’ve heard it on Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive,” Lil’ Kim’s “Drugs,” Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady,” and Mobb Deep’s “Back At You.”

