Maxwell To Perform At Grammy Nominations Concert

Six-time Grammy-nominated Maxwell and three-time Grammy winner the Black Eyed Peas are the first performers announced for “The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! — Countdown To Music’s Biggest Night.” Two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J once again is set to host the one-hour special, which takes place live on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

The special also marks the second time nominations will be announced live on primetime television. Last year’s airing of the show reached more than 8 million viewers and led to a double-digit upswing in viewers of the ceremony last year.

It will culminates with the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010.

Who do YOU think deserves a Grammy this year?

