Shanghai’s “Black Girl” Victim of Racist Bloggers!

A contestant on China’s “Go! Oriental Angel,” the China’s version of “American Idol,” has become the center of controversy when she was recently attacked on the blogging circuit after becoming one of the finalists on the show.

Lou Jing, a 20-year-old theater student from Shanghai, has big dreams of becoming a singer, loves fashion, and boys, and is just your normal, everyday beauty. She joined the ranks of other Chinese singers on the show back in August.

Check out Lou Jing’s “rap” on “Oriental Angel:”

So what is it about this young woman that has Chinese bloggers going crazy?

Is it because her mother was having an affair with her father while she was married to another man? Nope, extra-marital affairs are no shocking tale in China. Is it because she got pregnant? Negative, children born out of affairs are as common as the affairs themselves.

Apparently, all the remarks are coming out of Jing’s mother having a “Bumble Bee” affair with an African-American man while married to her “Shanghainese” husband. “Bumble Bee Love” is a term used to symbolize “intimate/romantic relationships between persons of Asian and African descent.” Lou’s father eventually left her mother pregnant, and was divorced from her husband after Lou was born.

Never to miss an opportunity to boost their ratings, the show’s producers played her biracial bloodline, causing a widespread debate about what it means to be “Chinese” if one parent is of African heritage.

According to ClutchMagazine, one of Hong Kong’s leading columnists and cultural commentators, Chip Tsao, believes that a child of a Chinese woman and a black person hits all the buttons that cause prejudice among Chinese. “It’s an obnoxious novelty,” he said, adding that Chinese prejudice against black people was part of “prejudice against people less well-off than themselves.”

“There was”, he said, “greater acceptance of Europeans because they were viewed as successful, but mixed Chinese/white European couples frequently attracted racist comment.”

One of China’s most popular blogs, “China Smack,” was one that condemned and criticized Lou’s mixed blood heritage (translated):

Lou Jing’s mother had a husband, then had an extramarital affair with a black man,

then gave birth to Lou Jing. and then after her birth divorced.

And that black devil, after f*%king ran back to his home in Africa.

It is unimaginable how that Shanghainese man [husband], excited and anxious to see his own “daughter,”

must have felt when he saw that she was black…

Here’s Lou Jing’s response to China Smack’s bashing:

How absurd is it that one oppressed culture could be insistent and accepting of this behavior? At what point do we grow out of this racial behavior?

And why do so many people dislike Africans? What did we do to them?

Check out pics of Lou Jing below:

