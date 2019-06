Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Whitney Houston will be taking to the stage to perform at the “American Music Awards” on November 22nd. According to thatgrapejuice.com, Whitney will be performing ‘I Didn’t Know My Own Strength’.

Houston joins Janet Jackson, Rihanna among others, as a performer at the event. The singer is also scheduled to perform on the final episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

