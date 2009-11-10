Get Your Style “Hyped” With These Fashion-Forward Tees!

With the release of their first collection earlier this year, the French label, Hype Means Nothing, has no problem poking fun at iconic celebrities, politicians, and everything in between.

The company, who currently focuses on tee-shirts, sweatshirts, and Macbook bags transform “serious” photos of stars like Jay-Z and Marilyn Monroe, and adds “designer” finger glasses that make the tees both fashionable and funny at the same time.

Check out the site, and take a look at some of the celebrities they don’t mind making fun of!!!

