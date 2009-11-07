OMG: Celebs That Have The Most Embarrassing Parents

When we think of embarrassing parents Frankie, Keisha Cole’s mother is the first to come to mind. But if we really look at it, she does not have the market cornered on being a hot mess. There are many of other Mamas and Papas that are equally embarrassing spectacles with sex scandles, inappropiate self-promotion and just down right betrayal. We all know that celebrities are rich, famous and secretly we envy them, but no one deserves this kind of treatment from the people that raised them–WTF.

The original, bad dad Joe Jackson, showed up at the 2009 BET Awards less than two weeks after Michael Jackson’s death trying and promoted his new record label. Then there is Beyonce’s Dad, Mathew Knowles with all of his extra-maritial baby-mom drama. Doesn’t he know that she made a song called “Daddy” with lyrics that included: “I want my unborn son to be like my daddy. I want my husband to be like my daddy?”

Now if you thought that this behavior is only for black people–no-no, Micheal Lohan has been on several media outlets recently playing the private phone conversations from his daughter Lindsay Lohan while she begs for his help. Eminem‘s mom, Debbie Nelson made a rap CD talking about their relationship and there is a soon to be book to follow.

WTF: Frankie Had Threesome With A Man And His Mom!

Remember: Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon Winfrey was rumored to write a tell all book. Toni Braxton’s father, Michael Braxton, a minister who got divorced from Braxton’s mother in 2000 after 33 years of marriage it was rumored that he had a whole other family in hidden away.

Check out these celebs and their embarrassing parents: