Is Lil Kim Joining The ROC?

The rumors are swirling all over that Lil Kim may be signing to Jay Z’s ROC Nation label. According to Allhiphop.com nothing is set in stone, and no contracts have been signed as of yet. This would be a good look for Kim.
Fab or Fug? Lil Kim works it in Holland
The two superstars obviously have history, going back to the early ’90s, and Jay has always had flattering things to say about Kimberly Jones as well. With Jay having artists like Wale, Melanie Fiona and upstart rapper J.Cole all pledging their allegiance through either management or full out label deals, it would make sense for Mr. Carter to want to get a big name franchise player to round out the talent on his team.
Take a look at Kim below:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful