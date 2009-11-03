Couple Alert: Trey Songz And Tahiry

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Damn, Joe Budden’s ex, video vixen Tahiry sure doesn’t waste time, weeks after breaking up with the rapper, Tahiry is making the rounds with R&B singer Trey Songz. The two were spotted at a birthday bash recently but from what we’re hearing, the two had their own private party and exited the club together.

Tahiry who chatted with Bossip before the party started, made it clear that Joey was out of the picture when she stated:

“Single life is great, I love it. I miss Joey. We were together for a long time, but he’s doing his thing now and I’m doing mine.”

