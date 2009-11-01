Roxanne Shante Is Fighting Breast Cancer

Roxanne Shante (aka Lolita Shante Gooden) is widely recognized as the first female hip hop artist to break through the male dominated industry. The rapper recently spoke to blackvoices.com and shared some insight on her very real life battle with breast cancer … in her own words:
In March, I noticed a lump in my left breast, rather small at the time and didn’t really know what I was feeling. So instead of going straight to the doctor’s office, I started asking friends their opinion and trying to go by their experiences. It was such a stupid move. Well, I figured I was just getting older. A hysterectomy in my early thirties led me to believe that I would be fine. Another stupid move.
I let months go by – five months to be exact. The weight loss of over 40 pounds made me feel like, “Damn, this diet is finally working.” But then I remembered I wasn’t on a diet. So on a bright, sunny day in August 2009, I walked into Doshi center for a mammogram. I put on the gown and stepped up to the machine. As soon as the technician took my breast in her hand, she asked me how long had I had the lump. It’s huge, she said. I made a joke, she giggled, but I was scared and angry that I had waited so long.
I was in denial. I even went so far as to ignore the letters sent by the lab that read: “Urgent!!! Please contact us.”
I had gotten a call from the doctor, “I just received your images at my office and they have been trying to reach you for weeks. As soon as you get back to New York, you come to my office. This is your life.”
I hung up, turned the phone off, walked out on the set and tried to pretend that the call never happen. But they did. And it showed on my face.
The doctors was a different story, however.
This is how the week went. Headlines: ‘No Ph.D. Roxanne’s Revenge,’ ‘Where are you Roxanne?’
It was the ’80s all over again, but this time not to spark a career but to end over 10 years of charities, pushing education and giving and helping people and not too mention 25 years of hip-hop. But that’s nothing new. What about my children ? My 13-yea-old ? What if I die? So Tuesday another mamo, Wednesday ultrasound Thursday the bad news and then the surgery.
So I felt all eyes were on me to tell women how important it is for them to get checked. It is only by the grace of God that I have been able to survive. I have been blessed to not only have survived the pitfalls of an industry that has destroyed so many, but to also survive just the everyday struggles of surviving all the negative that has come my way
