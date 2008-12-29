Did Beyonce Steal ANOTHER Song?

Remember the whole “If I Were a Boy” fiasco? Well, it seems Beyonce might have done more song-biting than that. This time, B allegedly ripped the song “Smash Into You” from singer Jon McLaughlin’s song “Smack Into You.”

The song originally called “Smack Into You” was written for Jon McLaughlins sophomore album “Ok Now” by Tricky Stewart and The-Dream. Though, the song was later scrapped from the album, Jon did perform the song live on his summer/fall tour. Not letting an amazing song go to waste, it was presented to Beyonce and changed to “Smash Into You”. Thats the part Beyonce must have “written” in order to receive that coveted writing credit because the two versions are practially identical lyrically otherwise.

Below is Jon’s “Smack Into You,” and below that is Beyonce’s “Smash Into You.” Which version do you like better?

