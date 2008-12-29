Mariah, Nick and Mini Mimi Hit The Slopes

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Looks like Mimi is really with child. According to bossip.com, Mariah is scaling back on her strenuous workout routines, which could be a sign that she really is preggers. But we ask ourselves if she really is pregnant, why is she hitting the slopes?
Also On HelloBeautiful: