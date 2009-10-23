Rihanna To Perform At 2009 American Music Awards

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m hearing Rihanna is set to make her first appearance since the much-publicized beating last February.

According to acesshowbiz.com, Rihanna is going to visit the 2009 American Music Awards and sing at the show. As of today, no official statement has been made by either the AMAs or Rihanna’s camp. I’m praying she doesn’t warble that new song of hers.

The American Music Awards will take its 37th annual celebration to Los Angeles.

Take a look at Rihanna below:

