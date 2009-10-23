Rihanna To Perform At 2009 American Music Awards

I’m hearing Rihanna is set to make her first appearance since the much-publicized beating last February.
According to acesshowbiz.com, Rihanna is going to visit the 2009 American Music Awards and sing at the show. As of today, no official statement has been made by either the AMAs or Rihanna’s camp. I’m praying she doesn’t warble that new song of hers.
The American Music Awards will take its 37th annual celebration to Los Angeles.
Take a look at Rihanna below:
