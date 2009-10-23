3 Things Amber Rose Says She’ll Never Do

LA Times Blogger Elizabeth Snead met Amber Rose the other night at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, and here’s what the model had to say about her relationship with Ford Models Agency:

“I told them, ‘Don’t ask me to grow out my hair or lose any weight.’ I want to represent real women who have curves.”

But she agreed to not get any more tattoos – for now. But when her contract is up, look out. She wants a full sleeve.

Snead also noted, “Amber was seated next to me at the Elle magazine table. And I was shocked at how stunning she is in person. Photos do not do this girl justice. She has the most flawless skin – on her body, face and shaved head. It’s amazing.”

Do you think Amber Rose’s image is helping or hurting her career?

