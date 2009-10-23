Top 10 Best And Worst Cities For Women

What is it about city and state rankings that we all love so much? Maybe just a good healthy competition between our hometowns? SELF looked at the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas and came up with their ranking based on many factors, including rates of diseases, access to health care, air quality, crime rates, exercise, diet and smoking. So, here are the best and worst of the list…

2009 Healthiest Places for Women, according to SELF Magazine and Self.com:

1. Burlington, VT

2. Bethesda, MD

3. Portland, ME

4. Cambridge, MA

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Honolulu, HI

7. Stamford-Norwalk-Bridgeport, CT

8. Madison, WI

9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria, CA

10. Fargo, ND

In at the bottom…

2009 Unhealthiest Places for Women, according to SELF Magazine and Self.com:

90. Dayton, OH

91. Daytona Beach-Deltona-Ormond Beach, FL

92. Las Vegas-Paradise, NV

93. El Paso, TX

94. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

95. St. Louis, MO

96. Toledo, OH

97. Indianapolis-Carmel, IN

98. Oklahoma City, OK

99. Detroit-Livonia-Dearborn, MI

100. Tulsa, OK

The secrets to aging gracefully

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net

Is stress making you fat?

Also On HelloBeautiful: