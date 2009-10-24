Barbie’s Ankles Are Too Fat For Louboutin!

Too celebrate Barbie’s 50th Anniversary, Mattel enlisted the help of the Red Bottom king, Christian Louboutin, to design a line exclusively for Barbie.

The line will include Barbie-pink, red-soled Louboutin shoes that premiered in Barbie’s birthday runway show during New York Fashion Week in February, a Barbie doll and accessories collection customized by the designer, and a diary following Christian and Barbie during their wild adventures around the world.

And what does Louboutin do to remind the plastic goddess of her age? He says she has fat ankles. Good job, Christian.

According to WWD, Christian,

“knew there were certain changes he wanted to make to his three customized dolls, which are inspired by Nefertiti and Marilyn Monroe.

‘She needed great shoes, a thinner ankle and, to me, as I’m obsessed with feet, a foot more curved,’ the designer said.

His views on Barbie’s ankles, expressed through a spokeswoman in a WWD Fashion Scoop on Monday, caused something of a media and blogosphere frenzy. Clarifying his point, Louboutin said he was thinking of the technical aspects of shoemaking. ”

According to Louboutin, “Barbie’s foot has always been shaped less ‘curvy’ than the rest of her perfect body,” he said. “I just added my little science to Barbie and I’ve been proud to serve her. But fat ankles she didn’t have, she just could have had thinner ankles. That’s all.”

The three dolls, packaged in Louboutin shoe boxes, each come with four pairs of Barbie-size Louboutin heels. In December, Mattel will unveil Louboutin’s jewel thief-themed Barbie; in February, it will add a safari-themed Barbie, and for May, Louboutin designed a Barbie that goes to the Cannes Film Festival. The $150 dolls will be sold through BarbieCollector.com and at Net-a-porter.com, which is Mattel’s exclusive partner for this project and will be selling dolls for the first time. In September, both sites also will offer a Christian Louboutin Barbie shoe collection of 12 pairs for $40 a set.

Check out the lookbook diary for the the first Barbie/Louboutin collabo, “My Year in Paris With Christian Louboutin” below:

