Single For The Holidays?

From MSN.com

It’s the dawn of the holiday season. The bells are ringing, the carols are caroling and the misteltoe is, well, waiting. If you find yourself alone over the festive season, no need to panic and grab the shortbread. ELLE online gives you our optimistic options for handling the holidays in stride.

Relish your freedom

Unlike your married and coupled friends, you have a lot more time on your hands. Time that is not spent arguing and rushing to divide the holidays between his family and yours. This is a great opportunity to catch up on some much needed R&R and to connect with old friends you’ve lost touch with during the year.

Look forward to 2009

New years is notoriously over rated – a fact shared by both couples and singles alike. Why not save yourself some agony and money and plan something with some close, single friends? New Years in a crowded bar isn’t always an opportunity to meet Mr. Right so spend the money you’re saving on cab fare, event tickets and over-priced, watered down cocktails on having a fabulous dinner catered in with great friends.

