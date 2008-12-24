How Long Is Too Long To Date?

HER VIEW

I received an email from a reader the other day asking me how long did my husband and I date before we got married. She said she was in her late thirties and had been dating a guy for more than 6 years..but he has not proposed to her yet. He had various reasons for not proposing: needs to get himself together financially, wants to go back to school and make advancements in his career, etc…

I don’t think she wants to break up with him because she says he is a good guy. My opinion is that she needs to move on because her needs are not being met in that relationship. It does not take 10 years to know if you want to marry a person. If you don’t know within the first year, the chances are, this person is not right for you.

HIS VIEW

Ladies, here’s a guy secret…

Dying to know what the age-old guy secret is when it comes to love and marriage? Read the rest of the post on BlackAndMarriedWithKids.com.

