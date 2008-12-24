Does Jennifer Lopez Really Have Spies For Marc?

In more ridiculous news, sources say Jennifer Lopez has folks keeping an eye on her husband Marc Anthony while he’s on tour.

According to NY Post‘s Page Six,

“BOTH Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have recently been photographed without their wedding rings, but the marital discord apparently started much earlier. Despite the fact that the couple renewed its vows in October, a source tells Page Six that Lopez used to send her assistant on tour with Anthony while she stayed at home with their twins. “She wanted reports back so he didn’t cheat on her,” says our source. Lopez and Anthony are also reportedly selling the $8.5 million Bel Air estate where they were wed in June 2004. Lopez’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.”

Judging by her track record, do you think Lopez is really headed for divorce court, or is the media just being entirely too nosy? Would you hire people to follow your husband around if he was leaving for a long business trip?

