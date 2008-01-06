Win Three Eco-Friendly Totes by ECObags!

Welcome back! They say bad things come in threes, but in this case, three GREAT things make for one happy environment. One lucky winner will get a chance to snag three environmentally-friendly, reusable ECObags, perfect for gym clothes, groceries, or just being cute!

Their “Totes With Quotes” line features bags with fun saying like “Talk Green to Me,” “Yes We Can Will,” and “Make Love, Not Carbon.” And, if you can part with one or two, the bags also make the perfect gift for your socially-conscious friends.

All we want to know is what your favorite Hello Beautiful story is and why – check out the site, leave a comment in our comment section on the right, and cross your fingers! And stay posted – I’ll be back with more goodies before you know it.

Happy winning,

~Gift Gal~

To read the full contest rules, click here.

