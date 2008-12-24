CLOSE
DIY: Self Massage

The holidays can be a stressful time. With the pressure and expectation of finding the perfect gift, we end up feeling overwhelmed and stressed out.

Here’s a way you can keep your wits (and your sanity) during these nerve-racking times: Self Massage

According to the American Massage Therapy Association, research shows that massage therapy provides several important health benefits, including:

• Improved blood circulation

• Muscle relaxation and improved range of motion

• Increased endorphin levels (the chemicals in your body that make you feel good).

Click here to learn how to Self Massage.

