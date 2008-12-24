DIY: Self Massage

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The holidays can be a stressful time. With the pressure and expectation of finding the perfect gift, we end up feeling overwhelmed and stressed out.

Here’s a way you can keep your wits (and your sanity) during these nerve-racking times: Self Massage

According to the American Massage Therapy Association, research shows that massage therapy provides several important health benefits, including:

• Improved blood circulation

• Muscle relaxation and improved range of motion

• Increased endorphin levels (the chemicals in your body that make you feel good).

