Christmas Traditions

I’m so excited! Today is Christmas , I usually spend the day delivering gifts and holiday wishes. Then I spend the rest of the day watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” -over and over again. It’s a tradition in my house.How do you spend Christmas at your house? Hit us up and let us know.

