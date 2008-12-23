Pamper Yourself And Others This Holiday Season

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With only a few days left before Christmas, you’re running around trying to take care of those last minute gifts, but have you scheduled some time to take care of you?

When it comes to unwinding, I like to light candles, take a long bath and catch up on my favorite reading materials: home décor magazines.

Chesapeake Bay Candle Collection has great gift sets at incredibly fabulous prices this holiday season. This collection comes wrapped in stylish gift boxes that’s sure to be cherished and enjoyed.

The “Reflect and Escape collection” from Chesapeake Bay Candle are all very affordable and look gorgeous in the home and smell amazing. With fragrances like Bamboo Jasmine, Amber Vanilla, and Tamarind & Spice, these scents will take you away to exotic places and help you dream of being somewhere fantastic. The scents are meant to take you on a sensory journey from Cuba to Indonesia or France, Spain, Morocco and Madagascar.

Provence Lavender Thyme Candle $12.99

Chesapeake Bay Reed Diffuser $19.99

This Chesapeake Bay Reed Diffuser comes in Ruby Mandarin, Bamboo Jasmine, Amber Vanilla, Sandalwood Cedar, Tamarind and Spice,and Provence Lavender Thyme.

The Chesapeake Bay Candle Reflect & Escape collection is available at Target stores nationwide and Target.com

