Things To Do Before You Leave Home This Holiday Season

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Most of us are leaving town this holiday season, we’re visiting family or friends or taking advantage of the down time when most businesses shut down. Before you hit the road, here are a few things you need to take care of to ensure your homecoming is not a rude awakening.

Stop your mail or ask a trusted friend or neighbor to take it in for you. Stopping it can be taken care of with a few clicks of your mouse by going to USPS and filling in the form. You can even opt to have your held mail delivered to you on the next business day after you come back.



Bring your bills up to date. You don’t want to worry about your credit card being rejected while you’re on vacation.

Click here for more tips.

Also On HelloBeautiful: