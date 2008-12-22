Jackson’s Baby Mama Wants $1 Billion In Child Support

According to Extra, Billie Jean Jackson, the woman who claims to be the mother of Prince Michael Jackson II aka Blanket, is filing for joint legal and physical custody of their son. But exactly how much does she think it’ll cost to take care of the kid?

One billion dollars.

No, that’s not a typo. Jackson says she also wants to be involved in the child’s education and be granted visits on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Blanket was born in 2002, and Michael never disclosed the identity of the mother. So why is she waiting until now to score joint custody, and what makes her think $1 billion is anywhere near a reasonable amount for child support? We all know Jackson is low on cash these days…

