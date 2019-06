Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The King of Pop is reportedly not doing well these days. Michael Jackson is suffering from a rare lung disease.

According to British papers and the NY Daily News, Michael Jackson’s biographer Ian Halpern says the King of Pop has a rare lung disease, plus emphysema and chronic gastrointestinal bleeding – which could kill him.

We’ll keep you update on this one.

