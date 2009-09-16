Eve Promotes New Movie “Whip It”

Eve has reappeared, and as it turns out, she was actually doing something productive during her short absence. She popped up in Toronto this past weekend to promote her role in the new film “Whip It.” The movie is about a Texas teen, Bliss Cavendar, who is pressured by her family to follow in her mother’s beauty queen footsteps, but rejects that in favor of a more aggressive pursuit. Bliss opts to join a roller derby team where her teammates, including Eve, encourage her to live her own life.

The rapper turned actress looked calm and refreshed at the Toronto press conference where she spoke on a panel about the movie which is set to hit theaters on October 2.

She also attended a screening of the film in a chic black jumpsuit.

Take a look at Eve looking great in the gallery

Here’s the trailer for “Whip It.”

