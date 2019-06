So we all know Christian Milian was dropped from Island Def Jam, but do we know why? According to her, it might be all because of Ri-Ri.

In an interview with Rap-Up Magazine, Milian says,

“It was a budget cut, I believe. [Def Jam] probably got rid of projects like mine to spend the money on [Rihanna].”

