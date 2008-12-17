What Women Want From Obama

[from Jack and Jill Politics]

Check out the video from the YWCA’s OWN IT initiative. For some reason, you don’t often hear about what young women think and what younger women want. We especially don’t hear enough about what black women really think and want. The YWCA recently did a survey and had some interesting findings that provide some insight, I think, into the future of America. Short version: Gen Y gets it and wants an active administration including a First Lady who’s a real leader to create change we can see in our everyday lives – Including on the subjects of fair pay and racial justice. Obama Transition Team: listen up. Here’s some selected deets…

To get statistics on female voters and watch the video, click here.

