Michelle O: Our New Jackie O?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jackie O was the most stylish First Lady, but all that may change if the other O, Michelle Obama, gets into the White House.

At 5’11, Michelle would be one of the tallest First Ladies ever (Eleanor Roosevelt edged her out by an inch). With that slim gym figure (have you seen those toned arms?), designers will trip over each other to dress her.

Like Jackie O, she favors knee-length sheath dresses, pearls and tailored suits. I thought Michelle’s conservative style was not enough to wrench the Best Dressed award away from Jackie O, or even Nancy Reagan (let’s keep it real – Nancy did her thing). Granted, she’s not dowdy like Barbara Bush, she can wear the hell out of a pantsuit (take note, Hillary).

However, she has proved me wrong. As of late she’s defintiely stepped it up a notch like Cindy McCain did in Vogue magazine. Show off that two-hours-a-day workout body girl! Vanity Fair even officially placed her atop their International Best Dressed List. The magazine’s editors praised Barack Obama’s wife’s sleek style, calling her “our commander-in-sheath.”

Kudos Michelle! You are the new Jackie O!

Also On HelloBeautiful: