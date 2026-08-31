Ib Kamara Is Leaving Off-White: 8 Celebrity Looks That Defined His Era

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The fashion world woke up to bombshell news on August 31 with the announcement of Ib Kamara’s departure from Off-White. The exit ends a four-year run that helped make the creative a household name after leading one of the most fashion-forward labels in the industry.

Ib had big shoes to fill.

He stepped into a major creative leadership role after the devastating loss of Virgil Abloh. That created a fishbowl effect around his work. Everyone was watching to see what he would do next, how he would honor Virgil’s legacy and where he would take Off-White.

The brand was and remains one of the most-watched fashion houses in the industry. Ib did not shrink under the pressure.

He continued to expand the brand, building partnerships, creating head-turning designs that made people talk and dressing celebrities we love. No successor has been announced. The Business of Fashion, which broke the news, also reports that the brand is not scheduled to show during the upcoming fashion week season.

Ib Kamara’s Run At Off-White Came With Immense Pressure

The late Virgil Abloh was synonymous with Off-White. He built a fashion label that epitomized who he was. Virgil created a point of view that literally changed the way the world saw luxury, streetwear and the impact of Black designers and creativity at some of fashion’s highest levels.

Ib then carried that history.

The stylist and editor began working with Virgil after the two reportedly connected on social media in 2019. Following Virgil’s death, Off-White named Kamara art and image director in 2022. He eventually became the label’s official creative director in 2024, according to Vogue.

During those years, Kamara kept the fashion fierceness coming. He made sure Off-White remained in conversations, in headlines, and on red carpets.

The Sierra Leone-born, London-based creative brought the label to New York Fashion Week for the first time, gaining inspiration from Ghana for the collection. He also collaborated with the New York Liberty, expanding the brand’s reach into sports.

Style Gallery: Some Of Our Favorite Looks From Ib Kamara’s Off-White Era

And everyone from Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell to Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams and Coco Jones has been seen slaying in the label.

Each of these looks was so good.

Beyoncé performed in custom Off-White during the Renaissance World Tour. Naomi Campbell walked Kamara’s runway. Megan wore a custom Off-White gown. And for one of his last major celebrity collaborations, Coco Jones worked with the Off-White team on her wedding gown when she married NBA star Donovan Mitchell.

Kamara leaves the house with pride in what he helped create.

“Off-White is bigger than any one idea, exactly as Virgil intended,” Kamara said in his departure statement, describing the house as one built around culture, community and fashion that can reach everyone. He added, “I leave with enormous pride in all we have made.” His departure also comes during a major period of transition for the label. LVMH sold Off-White in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

While we don’t know what’s next for Off-White, we do know the impact Ib Kamara made while at the sought-after brand. So, let’s take a look back at some of his most defining celebrity moments.