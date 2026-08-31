Ib Kamara Is Leaving Off-White: 8 Looks That Defined His Era
Ib Kamara Is Leaving Off-White: 8 Celebrity Looks That Defined His Era
- Ib Kamara succeeded Virgil Abloh, facing immense pressure to honor his legacy and expand the Off-White brand.
- Kamara's work with Off-White gained widespread attention, dressing top celebrities and expanding the label's reach.
- Kamara's departure comes during a major transition for Off-White, as the brand was sold by LVMH in 2024.
The fashion world woke up to bombshell news on August 31 with the announcement of Ib Kamara’s departure from Off-White. The exit ends a four-year run that helped make the creative a household name after leading one of the most fashion-forward labels in the industry.
Ib had big shoes to fill.
He stepped into a major creative leadership role after the devastating loss of Virgil Abloh. That created a fishbowl effect around his work. Everyone was watching to see what he would do next, how he would honor Virgil’s legacy and where he would take Off-White.
The brand was and remains one of the most-watched fashion houses in the industry. Ib did not shrink under the pressure.
He continued to expand the brand, building partnerships, creating head-turning designs that made people talk and dressing celebrities we love. No successor has been announced. The Business of Fashion, which broke the news, also reports that the brand is not scheduled to show during the upcoming fashion week season.
Ib Kamara’s Run At Off-White Came With Immense Pressure
The late Virgil Abloh was synonymous with Off-White. He built a fashion label that epitomized who he was. Virgil created a point of view that literally changed the way the world saw luxury, streetwear and the impact of Black designers and creativity at some of fashion’s highest levels.
Ib then carried that history.
The stylist and editor began working with Virgil after the two reportedly connected on social media in 2019. Following Virgil’s death, Off-White named Kamara art and image director in 2022. He eventually became the label’s official creative director in 2024, according to Vogue.
During those years, Kamara kept the fashion fierceness coming. He made sure Off-White remained in conversations, in headlines, and on red carpets.
The Sierra Leone-born, London-based creative brought the label to New York Fashion Week for the first time, gaining inspiration from Ghana for the collection. He also collaborated with the New York Liberty, expanding the brand’s reach into sports.
Style Gallery: Some Of Our Favorite Looks From Ib Kamara’s Off-White Era
And everyone from Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell to Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams and Coco Jones has been seen slaying in the label.
Each of these looks was so good.
Beyoncé performed in custom Off-White during the Renaissance World Tour. Naomi Campbell walked Kamara’s runway. Megan wore a custom Off-White gown. And for one of his last major celebrity collaborations, Coco Jones worked with the Off-White team on her wedding gown when she married NBA star Donovan Mitchell.
Kamara leaves the house with pride in what he helped create.
“Off-White is bigger than any one idea, exactly as Virgil intended,” Kamara said in his departure statement, describing the house as one built around culture, community and fashion that can reach everyone. He added, “I leave with enormous pride in all we have made.” His departure also comes during a major period of transition for the label. LVMH sold Off-White in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.
While we don’t know what’s next for Off-White, we do know the impact Ib Kamara made while at the sought-after brand. So, let’s take a look back at some of his most defining celebrity moments.
1. Beyoncé
If Beyoncé calls, you answer. During her Renaissance World Tour, Bey performed in a custom red Off-White bodysuit covered in crystals. Kamara designed the look, which was inspired by his Fall 2023 “Lunar Delivery” collection. The matching jacket and boots took an already major stage look up another notch.
2. Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell
One of Kamara’s final major celebrity moments at Off-White came courtesy of Coco Jones. For her 2026 wedding to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, Coco worked with Kamara and Off-White’s Simon Lee on an off-the-shoulder wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, draping through the hip and a sweeping train. Off-White also created Donovan’s white wedding suit.
3. Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Off-White already had history, making this one especially good. The tennis legend appeared at Vogue World Paris in 2024 wearing a custom Off-White gown designed by Kamara in blue, white and black. The sporty jersey and silk-georgette look hugged the Grand Slam champ’s every curve.
4. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell hit Kamara’s Fall 2023 Off-White runway in Paris wearing a fitted black dress with an oversized circular neckline. And because one Naomi moment is never enough, she returned to close the show in a black bomber-dress hybrid before joining Kamara for his finale walk.
5. Ice Spice
Ice Spice brought color to the Off-White Fall 2025 show in Paris. She wore an edgy red-and-white look that had everyone talking. While attending the ready-to-wear runway show, the raptress rocked a varsity jacket with red paint splatter, a fitted design, and exaggerated shoulders. She paired the stunning piece with a matching long maxi. Add her wavy orange bob and the entire look ate.
6. Kamala Harris
For her first Met Gala in 2025, former Vice President Kamala Harris turned to Kamara. Her custom black-and-white Off-White look featured a dramatic sleeve, pleated skirt and long scarf. It was created for the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition and its “Tailored for You” dress code.
7. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion had everyone looking when she arrived at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in 2025. Meg wore a black halter-neck Off-White gown designed by Kamara. The dress hugged her curves and featured a heavily embellished belt sitting low on her hips.
8. Victoria Monét
When Off-White made its New York Fashion Week debut, Victoria Monét was sitting pretty front row in a look we loved. The singer wore a black off-the-shoulder top with a coordinating cutout skirt and thigh-high boots. The look was sexy, flirty and edgy.