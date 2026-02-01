Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Cori Broadus Announces Death Of Her Baby Girl, Codi Dreaux

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares The Loss Of Her Baby Girl

The young mother shared the news on Instagram Stories.

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, shared heartbreaking news with fans this week.

The 26-year-old announced the death of her firstborn baby girl, Codi Dreaux, in a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 31. Cori shared a black-and-white photo of herself smiling while holding her daughter and wrote over the image, “Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” alongside an angel wing emoji.

Prayers & Condolences: Cori Broadus Announces The Death Of Her Baby Daughter

Cori previously revealed that her baby was born prematurely and fought hard from the very beginning. In her birth announcement, she shared that Codi arrived at six months and included a black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny foot.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

Cori also opened up about the emotional weight of the loss, sharing, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

Cori Embraced Motherhood – And Loved Hard

The young mother first announced her pregnancy in December 2024. She has been candid about the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy, especially while managing her own ongoing health concerns.

Cori later shared that she delivered her daughter via C-section after doctors told her she was developing HELLP syndrome, a serious condition that stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets.

Even during her daughter’s time in the NICU, Cori remained vocal about the strength of NICU mothers, nurses, and her baby’s fight. She showed up as a young mother with honesty and courage, sharing the highs and the grief in real time.

We often call ourselves “internet aunties and uncles,” cheering when a baby is announced. So moments like this can be challenging to read. Cori has shown so much strength through it all. Our condolences go out to her, Snoop Dogg, and their entire family.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cori Broadus most recent Newsletter relationships snoop dogg

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Camper's Album Release Party

Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper’s Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend

Bossip

FOX News' Laura Ingraham Mistakes Nicki Minaj For Cardi B During On-Air Mix-Up, Critics Copiously Cackle---'They Don't Even Know She Is'

Bossip
Georgia Fort

Press Under Fire! Meet Georgia Fort, The Journalist Arrested With Don Lemon For Filming An ICE Protest And Doing Her Job

MadameNoire
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

'I'm Literally Shaking' — Kristy Scott Breaks Silence, Promises To Share 'The Real, The Raw, The Ugly' Following Desmond Scott Split

MadameNoire
Trending
Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs? And Why You Should Pay Attention

US-TELEVISION-APPLE-STREAMING-SEE
17 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Lisa Bonet Looking Fly And Fabulous Over The Years

Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Steal The Show At Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close