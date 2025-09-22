Mompreneurs: Megan Mason On Building The Elle Collective And Leveling Up Talent Management With Heart

✕

Megan “Elle” Mason puts the “creative” in Creative Architect—a title that the founder of The Elle Collective wears with pride. The mother of two is living her dream—running her own business and channeling her creativity into supporting and amplifying talent and brands.

On this episode of Mompreneurs, Mason sat down with host Nancy Redd to speak about her journey as a seasoned mompreneur and the vision she’s shaping for the next chapter of her business.

“It’s A Different Type Of Journey When You Add ‘Mom’ To The Title Of Entrepreneur”

Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, Mason was deeply influenced by her parents, both entrepreneurs who modeled what it meant to chart your own path. From childhood, she saw firsthand the realities of being your own boss.

Her mother was a practicing attorney, while her father owned an insurance agency and a radio station in rural North Carolina in the ‘70s and ‘80s. “He would host local concerts for regional groups and acts at the time, so I grew up with my dad backstage, or in the office handling ticket sales,” she recalled. It was an early education in business ownership, the entertainment industry, and working with the community. “They planted those seeds in me from youth, and I value them so much.”

Now, with her husband and two daughters by her side, Mason is equally intentional about the example she’s setting for her own children. “I think about how I was positively influenced by my parents being entrepreneurs and community activists,” she said.

‘I’ve Always Wanted To Do My Own Thing’

Mason built a wealth of public relations and branding experience in the corporate world, working with BET and leading PR for TV One throughout her extensive career. When she decided to branch out on her own, she pieced together her experience and expertise, figuring out how they could translate into a business.

Her passion for “connecting the dots,” storytelling, and amplifying others inspired the creation of The Elle Collective, a strategic creative consulting firm supporting both talent and established brands.

Since founding the company in 2013, Mason made it her priority to exist at the forefront of culture as trends shift. A “constant consumer” herself, she stays plugged into relevant trends, news, and emerging opportunities to best support her clientele. “I always have a mind’s eye across the industry, so that’s how I keep up with what’s happening,” she explained. “I’m a student of the industry. I’m constantly learning, trying to see how I can level up … Those are the things that keep me going and keep me on the cutting edge.”

That passion for culture and narrative-building proved essential on her journey as a mompreneur. Entrepreneurship has been her dream for as long as she can remember. “I didn’t necessarily know where I was going to land, but I had this affinity for business ownership, being that woman in charge that I always saw my mom being,” she shared.

‘I’ve Always Been Intentional About Humanizing This Space’

Mason shaped a niche that plays to her strengths, defining her own lane to allow her creativity flourish. In 2025, she’s stepping into a new season both professionally and personally. She shared how she navigated the grief of losing her mother this year. “I value those moments,” she reflected. “I needed those last years with my mom. She got to meet my daughters and pour into them.” Today, she’s moving forward with her mother’s blessing to continue bringing her vision to life.

This year also represents a shift for The Elle Collective, with a stronger focus on talent management. Once again, Mason’s corporate background continues to give her an edge. Her experience navigating “high-level talent and high-pressure situations” made for a natural transition to talent manager—to become “the calm in the storm,” she explained, “that they can look at and say: Megan’s here, it’s going to be okay.” Whether she’s supporting actresses, influencers, or other passionate creatives, Mason serves as their “microphone and advocate.”

Always leveling up, Mason is adding a Master’s in Media Psychology to her stack of achievements, reinforcing her ultimate goal: “to humanize this space.” With her dynamic background, Mason is able to “understand the humanity of fame” while navigating the pressures of the fast-paced entertainment industry. She’s also committed to supporting mental health, creating a talent wellness management division under The Elle Collective.

“In 2025, that’s where I feel myself growing the most,” she said. “That’s where I can put all of that energy into authentically supporting others and being an advocate for them.”

Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to Season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

