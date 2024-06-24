Subscribe
Nene Leakes Returns To 'Reality TV' With A New Show, 'Outrageous Love'

Her latest show, 'Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes,' premieres on July 1st.

Published on June 24, 2024

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party With Tank, Ne-Yo & Mario

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Get ready, honey, because our girl Nene Leakes is returning to TV. The reality show starlet has snagged a new summer series with Lifetime – and it’s sure to be outrageous.

The OG Real Housewife Of Atlanta is trading in her peaches for a new forbidden fruit: love. Her latest show, Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes, premieres on July 1st. Anomaly Entertainment will produce the content, and the star herself will serve as one of the executive producers.

Is Nene Leakes the cultures newest relationship guru?

This time around, Nene won’t be in the spotlight herself (at least not entirely). Instead, she stars as a sassy love guru, dissecting the most outrageous love stories caught on camera.

So, while the Queen of Aging Backward is known for one-liners like “I’m very rich” and “I said what I said,” her new show offers a different type of commentary. According to Deadline, Nene will provide insight, advice, and personal experiences.”

Knowing NeNe, it sounds like a whole new type of couples therapy. Given the series title Outrageous, we expect jealous mates with epic meltdowns, over-the-top proposals gone wrong, or couples with enough baggage to rival Erykah Badu’s lady who’s “going to hurt her back.”

Nene Leakes is booked, busy, and blessed.

News of Nene’s summer series comes amid juicy headlines about the RHOA cast, shakeups (and shakedowns), and repeated calls from fans to add her to the newest cast. Many credit the Georgia Peach with putting the show on the map after shade-throwing, style slaying, and twist-turning for 11 seasons. And while the star was not added to Season 16, many still hoped to see Nene regularly return to TV.

But let’s be clear: Nene stays booked, busy, and blessed. After leaving the Bravo franchise, she landed recurring roles on Glee and The New Normal. More recently, she appeared in Lifetime’s Hunting Housewives, starred in Celebrity Squares, and co-hosted the Zeus Network’s Baddies East reunion.

So what do you think, HB? Are you ready for Nene’s newest project?

