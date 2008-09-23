Music To My Ears

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

There’s nothing more frustrating than looking at the tangled wires on my audio system. Not all of us are fortunate enough to have a storage unit that conceals those pesky wires (which always get in the way when we’re trying to sweep), but this Sony S-AIRPLAY is the answer to a cord-free life. This multi-room audio system also allows you to listen to your iPod in a different room with having to suffer through complicated setup instructions. Did I mention how much I hate having to read through instructions, matching up the items with the pictures, only to have the boyfriend come to my rescue?

Wireless audio is transmitted via the S-AIRPLAY’s main docking station in one room to other rooms in the home, as long as they remain within a 160-foot range. All you need to do to listen to audio in another room is plug in a separate S-AIRPLAY wireless speaker into a power outlet, and you’re good to go.

400.00 at www.gizmodo.com

