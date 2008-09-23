Music To My Ears

There’s nothing more frustrating than looking at the tangled wires on my audio system. Not all of us are fortunate enough to have a storage unit that conceals those pesky wires (which always get in the way when we’re trying to sweep), but this Sony S-AIRPLAY is the answer to a cord-free life. This multi-room audio system also allows you to listen to your iPod in a different room with having to suffer through complicated setup instructions. Did I mention how much I hate having to read through instructions, matching up the items with the pictures, only to have the boyfriend come to my rescue?
Wireless audio is transmitted via the S-AIRPLAY’s main docking station in one room to other rooms in the home, as long as they remain within a 160-foot range. All you need to do to listen to audio in another room is plug in a separate S-AIRPLAY wireless speaker into a power outlet, and you’re good to go.
