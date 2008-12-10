Top 5 Holiday Countertop Gifts

For the holidays, consider giving cookware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to the home cooks and foodies in your life. Here’s our Top 5 gifts that will stand out on countertops this holiday season.
G-Broil Grill
Steve Harvey teams up with George Foreman for this knockout new G-Broil grill.
$49.99 at steveharveygrill.com
Chambrer Wine Refrigerator
This compact Chambrer 4-bottle wine refrigerator fits neatly on your countertop for proper wine chilling. $159.95 at wineenthusiast.com
Breville Die-Cast 4-SliceToaster
Use the browning dial to precisely adjust your desired shade from light to dark, then watch the electronic countdown timer to see when your toast will be ready. $159.95 at williams-sonoma.com
Countertop Beer Cooler And Tap
Why waste money at the bars, when you have all the beer you need right at home? This cooler holds a 5-liter keg and has an integrated tap that allows you to draw tavern-style draught beer with a creamy head from a kitchen countertop or home bar. $299.95 at hammacher.com
Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
This programmable coffeemaker lets you set a brewing cycle up to 24 hours in advance. $59.95 at williams-sonoma.com