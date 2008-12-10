Top 5 Holiday Countertop Gifts

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

For the holidays, consider giving cookware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to the home cooks and foodies in your life. Here’s our Top 5 gifts that will stand out on countertops this holiday season.

G-Broil Grill

Steve Harvey teams up with George Foreman for this knockout new G-Broil grill.

$49.99 at steveharveygrill.com

Chambrer Wine Refrigerator

This compact Chambrer 4-bottle wine refrigerator fits neatly on your countertop for proper wine chilling. $159.95 at wineenthusiast.com

Breville Die-Cast 4-SliceToaster

Use the browning dial to precisely adjust your desired shade from light to dark, then watch the electronic countdown timer to see when your toast will be ready. $159.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Countertop Beer Cooler And Tap

Why waste money at the bars, when you have all the beer you need right at home? This cooler holds a 5-liter keg and has an integrated tap that allows you to draw tavern-style draught beer with a creamy head from a kitchen countertop or home bar. $299.95 at hammacher.com

Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

This programmable coffeemaker lets you set a brewing cycle up to 24 hours in advance. $59.95 at williams-sonoma.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: