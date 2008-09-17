I’m all about using candles to create subtle lightning and add ambiance to my home. They provide texture and color and can be tailored to fit any type of decor. This organic grid design is a blend of abstract and artful illumination. Thin strips of iron contain natural bends and layer over each other, creating a mesh framework for six votive holders to scatter light throughout your home. I can definitely see these living on my walls.
29.5”x5”x10″. On sale now at zgallerie.com for 14.89
