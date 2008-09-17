Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m all about using candles to create subtle lightning and add ambiance to my home. They provide texture and color and can be tailored to fit any type of decor. This organic grid design is a blend of abstract and artful illumination. Thin strips of iron contain natural bends and layer over each other, creating a mesh framework for six votive holders to scatter light throughout your home. I can definitely see these living on my walls.

29.5”x5”x10″. On sale now at zgallerie.com for 14.89

Also On HelloBeautiful: