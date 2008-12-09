CLOSE
Morgan Freeman Is More Paid Than We Thought

Getting a divorce after 24 years sucks, but what if it earned you up to $100 million? Just saying.

Who knows why they’re splitting, but after 24 years, actor Morgan Freeman and his wife Myrna Colley-Lee have decided to call it quits. However, Colley-Lee has the potential to receive up to $100 million after everything’s settled.

Word is, Freeman’s made some good investments and is a notorious cheapskate, so the earnings from all the movies and narration’s he’s done over the years have just been sitting and growing. Can’t be mad at that!

