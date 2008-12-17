CLOSE
Holiday Kitchen Essentials

From pots and pans to knives and racks, here’s our list of essential kitchen tools for the holidays.

Chef Knife

Every cook needs a good set of sharp knives. This 6-inch Emril Pro Chef’s knife is great for chopping, slicing, dicing and mincing any ingredient.

$119.95 at surlatable.com

Countertop Spice Rack

Everything is neat and tidy – but most importantly all your spices are easily accessible.

$39.95 at crateandbarrel.com

Non-Stick Pans

This 14-pc. Cookware Set is a terrific investment for those just starting to fill their kitchen up with pots and pans! $299 at cooking.com

Fine Mesh Strainer

Perfect for straining broth or sauce and rinsing herbs. $14.95 at artofcookingnyc.com

Oil/Vinegar Cruet

Store your oils, vinegar and sauces in these sleek cruets. $7.95 at crateandbarrel.com

What’s in your kitchen that you can’t live without?

