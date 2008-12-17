Holiday Kitchen Essentials

From pots and pans to knives and racks, here’s our list of essential kitchen tools for the holidays.
Chef Knife
Every cook needs a good set of sharp knives. This 6-inch Emril Pro Chef’s knife is great for chopping, slicing, dicing and mincing any ingredient.
$119.95 at surlatable.com
Countertop Spice Rack
Everything is neat and tidy – but most importantly all your spices are easily accessible.
$39.95 at crateandbarrel.com
Non-Stick Pans
This 14-pc. Cookware Set is a terrific investment for those just starting to fill their kitchen up with pots and pans! $299 at cooking.com
Fine Mesh Strainer
Perfect for straining broth or sauce and rinsing herbs. $14.95 at artofcookingnyc.com
Oil/Vinegar Cruet
Store your oils, vinegar and sauces in these sleek cruets. $7.95 at crateandbarrel.com
What’s in your kitchen that you can’t live without?