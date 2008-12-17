Holiday Kitchen Essentials

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

From pots and pans to knives and racks, here’s our list of essential kitchen tools for the holidays.

Chef Knife

Every cook needs a good set of sharp knives. This 6-inch Emril Pro Chef’s knife is great for chopping, slicing, dicing and mincing any ingredient.

$119.95 at surlatable.com

Countertop Spice Rack

Everything is neat and tidy – but most importantly all your spices are easily accessible.

$39.95 at crateandbarrel.com

Non-Stick Pans

This 14-pc. Cookware Set is a terrific investment for those just starting to fill their kitchen up with pots and pans! $299 at cooking.com

Fine Mesh Strainer

Perfect for straining broth or sauce and rinsing herbs. $14.95 at artofcookingnyc.com

Oil/Vinegar Cruet

Store your oils, vinegar and sauces in these sleek cruets. $7.95 at crateandbarrel.com

What’s in your kitchen that you can’t live without?

