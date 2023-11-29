2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

Bevel Pro All-In-One Clipper & Trimmer 

BY Alvin Blanco

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Since launching in 2016 by Walker & Co Brands, Inc. CEO and Founder Tristan Walker, the Bevel Trimmer has taken the men’s grooming market by storm. Gone are the days of your pops’ dusty, loud trimmer, and ushered in is the luxe ergonomic body to make the in-hand experience as comfortable as possible without the fear of dropping it. Thanks to the addition of the Bevel Dial, there’s no tool needed to adjust the blade. In addition to a  few magnetic guards, you’ve got a recipe to make tightening up that caesar and beard pretty simple.

By far, one of the most integral parts of the Bevel Trimmer is its stainless steel blades designed to avoid pesky irritation and unsightly hair bumps, which has long been one of the most annoying aspects of shaving in the Black community. Outside of its nonslip grip, making sure your cut is as crisp as possible, it comes in black and sports a four-hour battery life.

SHOP NOW

RELATED CONTENT

Fashion Fair

The Resurgence Of Fashion Fair

Danessa Myricks Beauty Products MUA

Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products

Salt-N-Pepa And DJ Spinderella

Jersey Dresses and Timberland Boots: Hip Hop Fashion from Coast to Coast

Cortes Mercury Blacksheep group

Off The Record: How Black Women Hip Hop Execs Helped Shape The Fashion Of The Culture

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

Olori Swank Is Our 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards “Changemaker”

Missy Elliot

5 Hip-Hop Style And Beauty Icons From The 90s And 2000s

Shamika Sanders Letter From The Editor

Editor’s Letter: Presenting The 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

View All