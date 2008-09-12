I love all things color, and try to bring color into every room in my apartment. These colorful bowls from vivre.com will definitely add some spice to the kitchen. I could see myself using them to dish salt, pepper, garlic and more. Handmade using sand casting, hammering and coloring to create unique variations in colors and sizes. Choose red, black, blue or purple. Each bowl measures1 1/2″ x 2/3″ and is a bit pricey at 35.00 per piece.
