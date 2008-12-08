First Kids Xmas Wish List

The staff at HB took it upon ourselves to create this wish list for the Future First Kids.
Hannah Montana – Electronics – Miley Cyrus MP4 Video Player
Rather than have the girls appear on the show, why not let them listen to Hannah Montana on this MP4 player by Ty’s Toy Box? It comes preloaded with four hit songs by Hannah’s alter ego Miley Cyrus, and the girls can load up to 250 songs of their own.
$69.99 at hannahmontana.tystoybox.com
Daisy Pocket Mod From Razr
The girls can perfect their riding skills by scooting this up and down the White House hallways.
$249.99 at toysrus.com
Melissa & Doug English Springer Spaniel
If Mom and Dad are still undecided about what doggie to get the girls, this should hold them over for a while, and it’s probably the best kind of hypo-allergenic pet around.
$49.99 at toysrus.com
Canine Mansion
But when they DO decide to take a trip to the pet store, this canine mansion is the ultimate dog house for a White House pup.
$15,000 at trendhunter.com
Custom Couture Fashion Design Kit by Imagine This
The girls can develop Mom’s style sense with this couture fashion kit.
$895 at fao.com