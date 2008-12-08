First Kids Xmas Wish List

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The staff at HB took it upon ourselves to create this wish list for the Future First Kids.

Hannah Montana – Electronics – Miley Cyrus MP4 Video Player

Rather than have the girls appear on the show, why not let them listen to Hannah Montana on this MP4 player by Ty’s Toy Box? It comes preloaded with four hit songs by Hannah’s alter ego Miley Cyrus, and the girls can load up to 250 songs of their own.

$69.99 at hannahmontana.tystoybox.com

Daisy Pocket Mod From Razr

The girls can perfect their riding skills by scooting this up and down the White House hallways.

$249.99 at toysrus.com

Melissa & Doug English Springer Spaniel

If Mom and Dad are still undecided about what doggie to get the girls, this should hold them over for a while, and it’s probably the best kind of hypo-allergenic pet around.

$49.99 at toysrus.com

Canine Mansion

But when they DO decide to take a trip to the pet store, this canine mansion is the ultimate dog house for a White House pup.

$15,000 at trendhunter.com

Custom Couture Fashion Design Kit by Imagine This

The girls can develop Mom’s style sense with this couture fashion kit.

$895 at fao.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: