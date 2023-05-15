Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige ended the second iteration of her annual Strength of a Woman Festival in style and we’re swooning over her sexy ensemble.

To close out the weekend, the Queen of R&B took her look to the next level when she donned an all leather look from Schiaparelli. The sexy ensemble featured a cut out leather body suit which she paired with a long, leather trench coat and matching leather gloves. She accessorized the look with matching black leather over the knee boots and wore gold accessories to compliment the look. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in a straight bob which was parted over to one side of her stunning face.

The beauty also shared the look on her Instagram page for her 6 million IG followers.

