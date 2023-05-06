Sha’Carri Richardson Wins The Women’s 100m At the Diamond League Meet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson is back on top as one of the fastest women in the world. The athlete made an appearance at the Doha Diamond League on Friday where she ran the 100-meter race in 10.76 seconds making this her fastest time so far this year. The track star earned first place in this race which also makes this the biggest international win of her career.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Richardson explained that with this race, she’s “found my peace back on the track, and I’m not letting anything or anybody take that anymore.”

Things are looking up for Richardson after she was expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Summer Olympics two years ago after qualifying for the 100m. However, shortly before the Olympics were set to begin, she was disqualified from competing in the world wide event after testing positive for marijuana and accepted a one-month suspension. Soon after, she completed a counseling program and did not compete in Tokyo.

Now, with this win, Richardson is, as she put it, “I’m not back. I’m better” and looking forward to competing more on the global stage. It’s reported that she also has her eyes on competing in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Congratulations to Sha’Carri Richardson on her big win!

