Jazmine Sullivan Busts 5 Grammy Nods

Singer, song-writer Jazmine Sullivan received 5 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. The raspy voice singer told theurbandaily.com, “It feels wonderful. I can’t even verbalize how I feel. It’s great. I’ve been dreaming of this moment forever.”
