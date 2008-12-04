CLOSE
Home

Jazmine Sullivan Busts 5 Grammy Nods

Leave a comment

Singer, song-writer Jazmine Sullivan received 5 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. The raspy voice singer told theurbandaily.com, “It feels wonderful. I can’t even verbalize how I feel. It’s great. I’ve been dreaming of this moment forever.”

Read more here.

Best New Artist , Grammy , Jazmine Sullivan

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close