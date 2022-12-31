Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union is still living it up while on vacation and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor waterfall as she modeled her killer body in a green string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her box braids and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

Vacation looks good on her! And the starlet’s millions of Instagram followers definitely agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval.

“ seeeesssshhhhh Hurt’em Gab don’t let up,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “ Snatched ” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the jaw dropping video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!