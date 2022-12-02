Mike Hill Reportedly Engaged In “Inappropriate Adulterous Relations” While Married To Cynthia Bailey

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Cynthia Bailey and her ex-husband Mike Hill have reached a settlement in their divorce case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the Fox Sports host, 52, will walk away from their marriage with their own separate financial assets. The agreement, which was filed on Thursday, stated that Bailey and Hill would maintain separate ownership of their residences and of their retirement accounts and insurance plans. They have also mutually agreed to forgo alimony.

However, in the initial filing, the model and entrepreneur accused Hill of committing “inappropriate adulterous relations” during their marriage. Shortly after the agreement made headlines on Friday, Bailey’s attorney, Daniel R. Meachum, told TMZ that the original petition was “incorrect.” Now, “an amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates,” he added.

Bailey and Hill threw a lavish wedding back in 2020 at Governors Towne Club in Georgia. Fans were able to watch the couple’s journey to the altar on Season 13 of The Real Housewives, shortly before Cynthia departed from the franchise.

Sadly, in October, the couple released a joint statement announcing their unexpected divorce.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple wrote at the time. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

As for what caused the split, in Thursday’s agreement, Bailey claimed that her marriage with the sportscaster was “irretrievably broken” with “no chance of reconciliation.”

In addition to the settlement, the famous reality TV star and the Black News Channel host have also filed a motion to seal court records from the public.“ The parties assert that there are certain private matters concerning the dissolution of their marriage which may raise issues concerning both the moral character and embarrassing acts of one of the parties,” the request stated. “These facts are perceived to have a strong probability of potentially adversely compromising one of both parties reputation, image, business dealings, and will significantly harm the parties mentally, psychologically, financially and emotionally.”The divorce isn’t finalized just yet. Bailey and Hill are scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Jan 5.DON’T MISS…

