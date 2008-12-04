Over-Drinking Connected To Strokes, Say Docs

Recent research has found that women consuming more than two alcoholic beverages a day are at higher risk for a heart rhythm disturbance which increases chances of stroke.
Previous research showed that men who consume three or more drinks a day were at greater risk for atrial fibrillation, but it was unclear as to what the relation was in women. A study of 34,715 women showed that those consuming two or less drinks weren’t subject to higher risk, but those drinking more had a greater chance of the condition, and subsequently stroke.
Perhaps it’s time to cut down on the partying!
