FANTASY FRIDAY: Money-Be-Damned Gift List

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

What do you get the girl who has it all? If you have money to burn (lucky you) you’re in luck!! Break out your American Express Black Card because these gifts are going to set you back more than a pretty penny.

Jo Malone Fragrance Candle

A Jo Malone fragrant candle is the ultimate gift. $195.00 at jomalone.com

Versace Medusa Blue Plate Set

Who doesn’t love the glitz and glam of the Versace brand? This 5- place setting is perfect for those who love everything designer. $430.00 at michaelcfina.com

Diamond And Gold iPhone

The world’s first diamond iPhone–the ultimate in upscale indulgence. $176,400 at aloisson.com

Margaritaville ‘Tahiti’ Frozen Concoction Maker

This fun cocktail kit makes a great gift for the budding bartender in your life. With six pre-programmed drink mixes, she’ll have a ball at her next party. $599.95 at surlatable.com

Radius UniFlame Fireplace

For those who dream of sitting in front of an open fire on long winter evenings. Use indoors and out. $1,850 at dwr.com

