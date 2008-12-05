FANTASY FRIDAY: Money-Be-Damned Gift List

What do you get the girl who has it all? If you have money to burn (lucky you) you’re in luck!! Break out your American Express Black Card because these gifts are going to set you back more than a pretty penny.
Jo Malone Fragrance Candle
A Jo Malone fragrant candle is the ultimate gift. $195.00 at jomalone.com
Versace Medusa Blue Plate Set
Who doesn’t love the glitz and glam of the Versace brand? This 5- place setting is perfect for those who love everything designer. $430.00 at michaelcfina.com
Diamond And Gold iPhone
The world’s first diamond iPhone–the ultimate in upscale indulgence. $176,400 at aloisson.com
Margaritaville ‘Tahiti’ Frozen Concoction Maker
This fun cocktail kit makes a great gift for the budding bartender in your life. With six pre-programmed drink mixes, she’ll have a ball at her next party. $599.95 at surlatable.com
Radius UniFlame Fireplace
For those who dream of sitting in front of an open fire on long winter evenings. Use indoors and out. $1,850 at dwr.com