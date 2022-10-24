HomeStyle & Fashion

Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Pinstripe Look

Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in her latest look.

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting pinstripe look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black pinstripe two piece suit set with a low neckline and flared pants. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore dark, cat eye  sunglasses to give the look an extra pop. She matched the ensemble with black, pointed toe boots on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff on the street. “Getting my steps in 💪🏾,” she simply captioned the stunning look.

Check it out below.

 

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 502k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Here comes the hotsteppaa 🎶 ” while another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day 😮‍💨🥵😮‍💨🥵😮‍💨🥵.”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

