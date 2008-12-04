Say Goodbye To Dull Skin!

It’s such a hassle trying to find a product that keeps the dull out of your skin all winter long. Alas, the answer to our struggles has emerged! Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit products are the key to unlocking your inner glow even when the weather is gloomy.

Neutrogena has developed three cleansers using pink grapefruit: facial cleanser, body wash and a foaming scrub. Besides looking cute (the pink is oh-so-girly!) and smelling good these cleansers really work to revitalize your skin. After a couple of weeks your co-workers and friends will definitely tell you that your skin is looking good (yes, my co-workers gave me tons of compliments) and you’ll notice your skin is softer than it’s ever been in a really long time. You’ll feel like you’ve been to the spa everyday.

So don’t let the winter get you down and go out and get the power of pink grapefruit from your local drugstore!

Body Clear Pink Grapefruit Body Wash, 7.99

Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Foaming Scrub, 7.99

Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser, 7.99

Also On HelloBeautiful: